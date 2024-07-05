Inside The Cardinals

Reunion With All-Star Hurler Seen As Option For Cardinals In Deadline Swap

St. Louis certainly should be considering all options this summer

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to add this summer with the trade deadline quickly approaching.

St. Louis already has been busy over the last month turning its season around and now it needs to look for ways to take it to the next level. The Cardinals have plenty of talent on the roster and certainly could nab one of the National League Wild Card spots at the end of the season.

The Cardinals could use one more starting pitcher as they look to get back to the postseason and one who was mentioned as an option is one-time All-Star José Quintana by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"Tyler Anderson is having a great year for the Los Angeles Angels, though he's a bit more pricey than (Erick Fedde)," Woo said. "Anderson has one year remaining on his contract after this season and is owed $13 million in 2025.

"The Cardinals' rotation features five right-handers, so mixing in a lefty like Anderson could be a focus. Other left-handed available on expiring contracts include Yusei Kikuchi (Toronto Blue Jays), Andrew Heanery (Texas Rangers), and José Quintana (New York Mets)."

Quintana already has experience having success with the Cardinals and was acquired by the team in 2022. He made 12 starts and had a 2.01 ERA. If the Cardinals could bring him back in at the deadline and he could have that level of success once again, St. Louis could be in business.

St. Louis is in a good spot but adding a starter will help take it to another level.

