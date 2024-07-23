Cardinals Could Acquire Bounce-Back Veteran To Add Needed Pitching Help
The St. Louis Cardinals could surprise some people down the stretch.
St. Louis is loaded with a good mix of solid veterans and intriguing young talent and clearly has shown that it is a resilient ball club. Things weren't clicking for the Cardinals to begin the season but they have completely turned things around.
The Cardinals have the inside track to a National League playoff spot and could do even more damage with a strong trade deadline. It seems like the Cardinals are going to be busy and will be looking for another starting pitcher.
St. Louis even was mentioned as a possible option for Chicago White Sox bounce-back starter Erick Fedde by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"Erick Fedde reinvented himself in South Korea, winning MVP honors and then returning to MLB on a two-year, $15 million deal that now has the last-place White Sox primed to get some real value in exchange," Gleeman and Britton said. "While not quite a front-line arm, this version of Fedde looks like a solid mid-rotation starter, and next year's $7.5 million salary is a bargain even if he regresses a bit. Potential landing spots: Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, and Atlanta Braves."
St. Louis reportedly has shown interest in Fedde so it isn't surprising to see the club listed among possible options for him. We won't have to wait much longer to find out if the Cardinals can land him with the deadline just one week away.
