Cardinals Among Top Landing Spots For Rays Veteran Hurler On Trade Block
Who will the St. Louis Cardinals add ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
St. Louis is in a great spot with the deadline looming and now is looking like a real playoff team. The Cardinals will be in the mix for veteran starting pitchers and already have been linked to a handful of players.
There will be plenty of options available and the Cardinals were mentioned as a possible landing spot for Tampa Bay Rays veteran hurler Zach Eflin by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"As usual in Tampa Bay, money could be a factor with Zach Eflin set to make $18 million in 2025," Gleeman and Britton said. "In fact, it's possible the Rays backloaded his three-year contract with the intention of shopping him before then, not unlike what they did with Tyler Glasnow. Teams with decent-sized payrolls could simply see Eflin as a solid, strike-throwing mid-rotation starter with a market-rate contract, making him enticing. Potential landing spots: Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, (and) Houston Astros."
Eflin has a 4.14 ERA in 18 games started and could bolster the back of the Cardinals' rotation. St. Louis is in a good spot and doesn't necessarily need to add another top-of-the-rotation starter, although that would be great.
The 30-year-old is a nine-year big league veteran and could be a great option at a low cost to help add more pitching help. St. Louis has been in a good spot over the last month. Could the Cardinals take another step forward over the next week?
