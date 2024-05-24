Cardinals Could Make Superstar Available For Trade Despite Hot Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals will have some tough decisions to make over the next few months.
If the Cardinals can continue to play as they have recently, their decision will be easy. St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games and finally is starting to look like the team many expected it to be. If the Cardinals can play at this level over the next few months, they likely will add around the deadline.
But, if the Cardinals resort back to their early-season play, changes could be on the way. The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested a trade involving superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado could still be a possibility despite the Cardinals' recent performance.
"The (Toronto Blue Jays) will fade, with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Chris Bassitt, and Jordan Romano possibly becoming available," Bowden said. "The (New York Mets) could make Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Luis Severino available. The Cardinals could make Ryan Helsley, Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Nolan Arenado available. The (Detroit Tigers) could make Jack Flaherty available."
If the Cardinals were to trade Arenado, they would need to significantly struggle over the next few months because a deal would be a clear sign of a rebuild. Arenado won't be a free agent until 2028 and he recently turned 33 years old. He still has plenty of good baseball ahead of him and hopefully it will be with the Cardinals.
This isn't the first time he has been mentioned as a possible trade option but hopefully, he sticks around with St. Louis once again.
