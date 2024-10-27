Cardinals Directed To Cut Ties With Star Before Landing $81 Million Deal
There are changes coming to the St. Louis Cardinals and it is very obvious.
St. Louis has stated that it will reduce payroll and is looking at the 2025 season as a year to reset the organization. The Cardinals also have some uncertainty around its television broadcast which isn't helping the payroll.
Changes are coming, and it seems like a near guarantee that it will be in the form of at least one or two major trades. The Cardinals will look to move veterans for prospects and FanSided's Thomas Gauvain suggested that the team should move star closer Ryan Helsley.
"Ryan Helsley was one of the best relievers in all of baseball in 2024," Gauvain said. "He led all of baseball with 49 saves, he had a 2.04 ERA, and he struck out nearly 11 batters per nine innings. He threw a total of 66.1 innings, and he finished 62 games for the Cardinals last year. Suffice it to say, Helsley was dominant. Helsley's value was probably at its peak at this past year's trade deadline, but he was chasing the franchise single-season save record, and the Cardinals were in a playoff push at the time...
"Considering the Cardinals are entering a 'reset' period, trading a relief pitcher -- an already volatile position -- while he's near his peak value would be wise. It will be tough to see Ryan Helsley, a true homegrown player, be traded and possibly pitch well somewhere else, but it would be borderline malpractice to keep him on the roster for 2025."
Helsley has developed into one of the best closers in baseball, but Gauvain is right. A trade should be considered because the team could get a few solid prospects back in return for him. Plus, he's still under team control for the 2025 season. He's projected to get a six-year deal worth over $81 million after the 2025 season ends in free agency. St. Louis isn't going to give that deal out so it should trade him.
