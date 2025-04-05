Cardinals Fan-Favorite Has Bold Proclamation About St. Louis
If you have been following the St. Louis Cardinals over the last few months, you probably know about all of the negativity around the team heading into the 2025 season.
With all of the trade rumors of the offseason and not really any moves being made until the team signed Phil Maton, the vibe has not been great. The team itself clearly doesn't care about the outside noise, though.
St. Louis' offense has been red-hot to begin the season and the club currently is 4-3 on the season after losing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals have not played many games, but they have been surprising so far.
The perception around the club has started to shift in a more positive way early on and legendary slugger Albert Pujols weighed in on the team on Friday and said he thinks they can win the division.
"I think at the end of the day, you have the pieces there," Pujols said. "I think they are going to bounce back this year. I think they have the team to win the (NL) Central and get deeper into the postseason."
For all of the doom-and-gloom talk of the offseason, it's nice to see the team get off to a better-than-expected start and look solid doing it. There is a lot of talent here and they can surprise people. Hopefully, they can continue to hit the cover off the ball and stack up wins.
