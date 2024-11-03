Cardinals Franchise-Altering Mock Trade Sends $260M Star To Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals are at a crossroads and it very well may lead to a disappointing 2025 season.
St. Louis is expected to part ways with a handful of talented and high-priced players this winter. The Cardinals are going to trim payroll as they look to completely rebuild the organization from the bottom up.
The Cardinals want to fix their farm system, and the easiest way to do so is by trading star players for prospects. St. Louis has some to offer, and superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado has popped up on numerous occasions. Any team would be lucky to have him, and the Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones floated the Philadelphia Phillies as a landing spot.
"With $74 million owed in salary (minus some deferments that teams must escrow) over the next three years but $10 million of that being paid by the Colorado Rockies, Arenado comes with a large price tag but not an unmanageable one," Jones said. "His offense dropped precipitously in 2024 but he rebounded from a disappointing 2023 to post an elite defensive season, and in a winning environment with the support of strong clubhouse leaders, he could very well fulfill his end of the value proposition around his deal...
"The Philadelphia Phillies, as yet unable to get over the hump, are also worth highlighting. Frustrations with homegrown third baseman Alec Bohm could see him on the way out this winter, though with only two more years of team control, it’s not clear whether he would fit the Cardinals’ competitive window. Arenado’s connection to several Phillies stars through."
Philadelphia has talent and has a real hope of winning the World Series in 2025. Landing Arenado could put them over the top. But, it would be devastating to lose him for St. Louis.
More MLB: Cardinals $130 Million Star In Danger Of Signing With Yankees, Per Insider