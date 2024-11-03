Cardinals $130 Million Star In Danger Of Signing With Yankees, Per Insider
The New York Yankees will need to fill the first base spot this winter.
New York has had Anthony Rizzo in the mix since 2021, but injuries derailed his 2024 campaign, and because of that, the Yankees turned down his option for the 2025 season. Rizzo had a $17 million option that would've been far too expensive after playing just 92 games in the regular season.
Rizzo will hit the open market, but he won't be the only first baseman out there. St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt also will hit the open market, and it doesn't seem like he will be returning. It's unclear where he will go, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested the Yankees as a fit.
"Yankees decline $17M option on Anthony Rizzo, instead pay $6M, the club announced," Heyman said. "Yanks have 1B open now and could play for Pete Alonso. He’s believed to be a prime backup plan to Plan A Juan Soto. Could also go for (Christian Walker), Goldschmidt, etc."
This isn't the first time Goldschmidt has been mentioned as an option for the Yankees. If the Yankees were to re-sign Juan Soto to a historic contract, it wouldn't be shocking to see New York hand Goldschmidt a short-term deal on low money.
Goldschmidt still has plenty left in the tank, and New York likely will contend again in 2025. It seems like a logical pairing between the two sides, although it would be sad.
More MLB: Cardinals, Marlins Surprising Trade Proposal Would Send Phenom To Miami