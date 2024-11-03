Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $130 Million Star In Danger Of Signing With Yankees, Per Insider

Could the Yankees actually snatch the Cardinals star this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees will need to fill the first base spot this winter.

New York has had Anthony Rizzo in the mix since 2021, but injuries derailed his 2024 campaign, and because of that, the Yankees turned down his option for the 2025 season. Rizzo had a $17 million option that would've been far too expensive after playing just 92 games in the regular season.

Rizzo will hit the open market, but he won't be the only first baseman out there. St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt also will hit the open market, and it doesn't seem like he will be returning. It's unclear where he will go, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested the Yankees as a fit.

"Yankees decline $17M option on Anthony Rizzo, instead pay $6M, the club announced," Heyman said. "Yanks have 1B open now and could play for Pete Alonso. He’s believed to be a prime backup plan to Plan A Juan Soto. Could also go for (Christian Walker), Goldschmidt, etc."

This isn't the first time Goldschmidt has been mentioned as an option for the Yankees. If the Yankees were to re-sign Juan Soto to a historic contract, it wouldn't be shocking to see New York hand Goldschmidt a short-term deal on low money.

Goldschmidt still has plenty left in the tank, and New York likely will contend again in 2025. It seems like a logical pairing between the two sides, although it would be sad.

More MLB: Cardinals, Marlins Surprising Trade Proposal Would Send Phenom To Miami

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News