Cardinals Insider Weighs In On Oli Marmol's Future In St. Louis
Who will return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2026 season?
This is going to be a topic that is discussed at length over the next few months. The reason for this is that there are so many variables at play. It all starts with Chaim Bloom. He's taking over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations. Any time there is a new president of baseball operations in town, it brings questions. For Bloom, specifically, it's unclear what his vision for the Cardinals in the long term is.
After three straight uncharacteristic seasons, the Cardinals are at a crossroads. Bloom's job will be to get the club back to contention, but it may take a bit to get there. Changes are coming, but does that include the manager position?
Will Oli Marmol return for the Cardinals?
The Athletic's Katie Woo weighed in with her take.
"This is purely speculation, but I’d be quite surprised if Marmol does not return as the Cardinals manager next season, the final year of the three-year extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season," Woo said. "It’s fair to question any manager’s future when a new front office is coming in, but in Marmol’s case, it’s hardly black and white.
"The Cardinals aren’t expecting to be competitive next year. Bloom and ownership want to emphasize player development, an area Marmol is well-experienced in after spending 16 years coaching in the Cardinals’ minor-league system before making his way to the big league staff in 2017. He’s done an admirable job in ensuring ample playing time for the majority of the young players the front office wanted to see, despite a roster without much wiggle room. While some organizations like to avoid a 'lame-duck' term when it comes to their manager, it makes sense if Bloom wants a trial season with Marmol before making a definitive decision."
Woo noted that her take was speculation, but she is one of the most plugged-in insiders when it comes to the Cardinals. So, even if she speculates, it is important to note. If the vibe she has gotten is that Marmol will be back, that is at least a good sign for him, although nothing is guaranteed.