Cardinals Announce 4 Significant Injury Updates
The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t going to lose one of their key pieces for the season.
It was shared this past weekend that Masyn Winn is dealing with knee pain that required an MRI. It was also shared that the injury has been persistent and he had to get an injection back around the All-Star break.
This led to chatter about how it could make sense for the Cardinals to rest him for the season — from myself included. But, The Athletic’s Katie Woo shared that he’s alright and not risking further injury. She also announced updates on Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and Victor Scott II.
Cardinals provide four injury updates; including to Nolan Arenado
"Cardinals injury updates: Brendan Donovan is hitting off the tee. Victor Scott II is hitting and is hoping to progress to more routes later in the week," Woo said. "Nolan Arenado started a hitting program, will begin a throwing program this week. No timetables for returns for any of the 3...
"As for Masyn Winn, MRI showed improvement from last month. Cardinals believe he is not risking anything for the 2026 season. The team will manage it on a day-by-day/tolerance basis."
Winn was back in the lineup on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 1-for-5 in the game to go along with an RBI and a run scored. Donovan hasn't played since August 13th as he has dealt with nagging injuries, but it's good to see he's back doing baseball activities. Scott hasn't played since August 16th as he has dealt with a left ankle sprain. Arenado hasn't played since July 30th as he has been rehabbing his shoulder.
With Arenado, there were some who thought he was going to be shut down for the season right after the trade deadline when he was placed on the Injured List. Since then, reports have popped up that he and the team are working to get him back on the field in September.
The Cardinals are clearly not at full strength, but this is progress, at least.
