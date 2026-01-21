Cardinals-Oli Marmol Update Is Good News For St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job getting the roster younger this offseason and adding pitching to the organization.

St. Louis is going to enter the 2026 season with a young roster and fortunately will have manager Oliver Marmol leading the team through this transition. While the last three seasons haven't gone the Cardinals' way, Marmol has shown a knack for getting the most out of what the club has had. Marmol is entering his final season under contract with the organization, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there have been discussions between the two sides about a potential contract extension.

"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and the organization have had discussions about a contract extension, sources have told the Post-Dispatch this winter," Goold wrote. "Marmol is entering his fifth year as manager and the final year of an extension he signed during spring training 2024. In his first year leading baseball operations, Bloom has repeatedly praised the manager he inherited and how he looks forward to staying together in their roles. Both sides have expressed interest in an extension. Both sides have downplayed the urgency for one."

The Cardinals should get a deal done as fast as possible

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks back to the dugout after a pitching change against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Goold also quoted Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom specifically saying he wants the partnership with Marmol to continue.

"He’s been amazing in terms of the conversations we’ve had, in terms of where we are, where we need to be and, broadly speaking, how we should get there,” Bloom said. “He’s continued to be great with that throughout the season. I’ve made no secret of it. I’ve enjoyed working with him and want to see that partnership continue, to grow and flourish. Hopefully, it’s one that continues down the road.”

There was a time when there was heat on Marmol and people wanted to speculate about the idea of bringing someone like Yadier Molina in to manage. Through it all, Marmol has persevered. The Cardinals have sold off pieces twice over the last three seasons. Before the 2024 season, the Cardinals added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson, but didn't supplement the roster offensively or clear any of the logjams the team had been dealing with. Essentially, Marmol has been given a tough hand but has handled it well.

The Cardinals absolutely should give him an extension. He already has shown he can maximize talent and keeping continuity with a young roster also would help.

