Cardinals Linked To Two-Time All-Star To Fix Roster's Biggest Problem

St. Louis likely will look a little different in the near future

Jul 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
There is a lot to be excited about in St. Louis right now.

The St. Louis Cardinals have completely turned their season around and look like a clear playoff threat. St. Louis hasn't just looked like a team that could earn a playoff spot, but one that could end up making a deep playoff run.

St. Louis handed Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes the first loss of his career on Tuesday night and currently holds the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals have a chance to make up even more ground in the standings and could fight for the National League Central crown.

Adding a starting pitcher ahead of the upcoming trade deadline would help with this fact and one player the Cardinals were linked to is Los Angeles Angels All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.

"Tyler Anderson has made an All-Star team and posted a sub-3.00 ERA in two of the past three seasons despite below-average strikeout rates and so-so underlying metrics," Gleeman and Britton said. "He shouldn't be counted on at the top of any contender's rotation, but the soft-tossing southpaw is a solid mid-rotation option with a reasonably priced deal through 2025 and the Angels should be motivated to get what they can for him. Potential landing spots: St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros."

Anderson is one of the most likely players who will be traded and has a 2.91 ERA and an 89-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His advanced metrics may not be pretty, but he gets the job done and would help the Cardinals.

