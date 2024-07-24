Cardinals Linked To Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals could end up making a major splash over the week.
St. Louis isn't far from being considered one of the top contenders in the National League and could get even better over the next week. The starting rotation is a clear area that could use a boost and St. Louis was listed among the top options to land San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"All offseason, teams balked at Snell's asking price off a Cy Young Award-winning season, forcing him to accept a less-than-expected offer from the Giants," Gleeman and Britton said. "After he posted an ERA above 6.00 in the first half, why would anyone decide he's now worth the contract? Well, Snell does have an established track record of pitching much better after the All-Star break each year, and the deadline inspires some creative -- read: desperate -- machinations. Potential landing spots: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and St. Louis Cardinals."
Snell was linked to the Cardinals on numerous occasions last offseason and it seemed like a real possibility that a deal could've happened. Once the Cardinals signed Sonny Gray, it essentially ruled out the possibility of bringing in Snell.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner has struggled this season but still could be a fantastic option for the Cardinals. If the Giants for some reason are interested in dealing him away, the Cardinals should get in the mix as fast as possible.
