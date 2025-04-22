Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Reveals Wrinkle In Astros Trade Talks

The Cardinals superstar opened up about the trade rumors...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 27, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; A large Houston Astros helmet at the MLB World Tour Mexico Series game at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; A large Houston Astros helmet at the MLB World Tour Mexico Series game at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals were in trade rumors all offseason with superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado being at the center of them all.

St. Louis' front office made it clear that it wanted to move Arenado. The eight-time All-Star has a no-trade clause and he shared a list to the organization with teams that he would be interested in. But, Arenado also made it clear he didn't want to just leave for the sake of leaving.

One thing that was somewhat of a surprise was that the Cardinals and Houston Astros actually came to terms on a deal -- or at least was very close to doing so -- but Arenado used his no-trade clause to shut it down. He recently opened up about the trade and his decision.

He also recently spoke with MLB.com's Bill Ladson and shared that he "never said no" to Houston, but instead couldn't make a decision at that time which is part of the reason why the trade fell through.

"Obviously, I respect Houston with what they have done," Arenado said. "They have been one of the best organizations for a very long time. At the time, I never said no (to the trade). At the time, the Astros wanted a decision and I couldn’t make it."

That's perfectly fair. This is Arenado's fifth season with St. Louis. He's been with the team for a while and has a family. It's not just a simple and easy choice. St. Louis is lucky to still have him and he's been off to a great start to the 2025 season.

More MLB: Cardinals Fan-Favorite's Stint In St. Louis Could Be Nearing End

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News