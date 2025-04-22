Cardinals Fan-Favorite's Stint In St. Louis Could Be Nearing End
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a pretty tough week.
St. Louis is 3-7 over its last 10 games and currently is in fourth place in the National League Central with a 9-14 record overall. Right now, the Cardinals are already 4 1/2 games out of the top spot in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs are in first place at 14-10 followed by the Milwaukee Brewers at 12-11 and the Cincinnati Reds at 11-12.
It just hasn't been the start to the season St. Louis wanted and if things don't turn around, there will be plenty of buzz about the trade deadline as we get closer to the summer. Rumors and speculation already have started up. For example, ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column of "early" trade deadline candidates for each team on Tuesday. If the Cardinals can't turn it around, they will be in danger of selling instead of adding.
For St. Louis, Schoenfield unsurprisingly mentioned Nolan Arenado as one of the options.
"Arenado's status is more up in the air as the team tried to trade him in the offseason," Schoenfield said. "Will some team want him now? He's making $32 million this year, $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, which complicates things. He's off to an excellent start -- with more walks than strikeouts while hitting for average -- so that could create some interest, and there are certainly teams that could use an upgrade at third base.
"Alec Bohm is struggling with the (Philadelphia Phillies), the (Chicago Cubs) demoted Matt Shaw, the (Toronto Blue Jays) aren't getting any production at third, the (New York Yankees) have only one home run from their third basemen ... it's a long list. If the Cardinals pay down some of the contract, they could probably find Arenado a new home."
What are the Cardinals going to do?
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Addresses Future In St. Louis After Rumors