Cardinals' Oli Marmol Passes Hall Of Famer In Record Books
Over the last few years there's been a lot of chatter about Oli Marmol and his future with the St. Louis Cardinals.
There have been rumors and speculation and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have continously been brought up. Even through this all, Marmol has done a good job managing this team even through adversity. The Cardinals had a tough 2023 season with just 71 wins, but bounced back last year with 83 wins. So far this year, the Cardinals are 9-10, but there should be a lot hope around this team.
Even through it all, Marmol has done a solid job and recently passed Hall of Famer Roger Bresnahan in the Cardinals' manager record books with his 256th win, as shared by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol moved into 14th place all time with his team’s 256th win under his guidance," Goold said. "He jumped ahead of Hall of Famer and manager/player Roger Bresnahan, who ran the Cardinals from 1909 to 1912. With five more wins, Marmol will surpass Eddie Stanky for 13th. 'The Brat' was also famously a player/manager in the early 1950s."
St. Louis has had an up-and-down few years but Marmol has been a steadying presence for the team. He has been dealt a tough hand at times throughout his stint with the Cardinals but he is moving up the record books for the organization. What's next for him?
