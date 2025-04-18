Cardinals Rising Star Could Be Days Away From St. Louis Return
The St. Louis Cardinals have been without the services of Masyn Winn since April 11th but it sounds like he's almost back.
Winn was forced to leave the April 11th contest against the Philadelphia Phillies due to back spasms. His back has been a question mark at points alraedy throughout his young career, but it sounds like he is trending in the right direction.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Friday that Winn's gearing up for rehab assignment on Friday and could return as soon as next week if all goes well.
"Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn will move a step closer Friday to returning to the lineup, along with a plan to keep him in it," Goold said. "Winn will begin a rehab assignment Friday with the Cardinals’ top affiliate, Class AAA Memphis. After a week off to address recurring spasms in his lower back, Winn could have three days in the field and a handful of at-bats with the Redbirds as they host Jacksonville. If the weekend goes well, the second-year shortstop will join the Cardinals in Atlanta. He’s eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Tuesday."
If he can return to the lineup on Tuesday, that would be the Cardinals' second game of a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves on the road. He's definitely been missed. His bat was just starting to heat up and he's unsurprisingly continued to play great defense. Right now, he's in the 98th percentile in OAA and 97th percentile in fielding run value.
