Cardinals Polarizing Starter Projected To Land $8.7 Million Deal
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is starting to wind down.
The St. Louis Cardinals have just 18 games left in the regular season as of writing. St. Louis has a 72-72 record and a few weeks left to go before a long offseason ahead. When the offseason gets here, everything is up in the air. Chaim Bloom is already in the front office but will fully take over as the team's president of baseball operations. It's his first full opportunity to make a mark on the franchise and put his finger prints all over it.
There are plenty of decisions to make for the Cardinals, but fortunately not many free agents to worry about. The club won't have to make too many decisions who to bring back on the open market. That's in large part because the Cardinals already made decisions and traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton away.
Where will the Cardinals starter land?
The big name heading to the open market is starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, although it is significantly more likely than not that he won't be back. His three-year, $55.75 million deal will expire and he will be a free agent. He's having a better year than last year. In 2024, he had a 5.35 ERA in 32 starts. This season, he's at 4.89 in 27 starts with most likely a few more chances. He's 37 years old right now so it's fair to wonder if he will get another deal in free agency.
At this time of the year, Spotrac is one of the best sources in baseball. As free agency gets closer, there isn't a better outlet that represents the business side of baseball. For Mikolas, despite all of the negative chatter of the year, Spotrac is projecting Mikolas to have a one-year, $8.78 million deal.
Mikolas is a 10-year big league veteran. He's in the back-half of his MLB career and he will be someone to follow this winter. He isn't likely to return. But, who could want him?
