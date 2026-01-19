Chaim Bloom Offers Hope For Cardinals Amid Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals just completed their annual Winter Warmup at Busch Stadium. It was the first with Chaim Bloom as the new president of baseball operations.

The 2026 season will look a lot different than previous years for this team. They have entered a rebuild and will be prioritizing the future rather than contending in the present. It might be a little painful for diehard Cardinals fans.

While the Cardinals are rebuilding, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers are spending large amounts of money on star players. At Winter Warmup, Bloom was asked about this, but his response should provide fans with a little bit of hope.

Chaim Bloom Is Hungry

"We do have different parameters from the Dodgers. And therefore, if we want to win, we have to go about it differently," Bloom said. "But we can never, ever allow that to be an excuse. We're going to stamp out that mindset."

Bloom's thought process should be refreshing for Cardinals fans. While winning is on the backburner temporarily, he has shown that he is hungry and ready to do whatever it takes to get the Cardinals back to where they once were.

The Cardinals obviously don't have the funds that the Dodgers do, so spending big on a lot of free agents isn't the way that they're going to go about it. But their National League Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, have proven that it's possible to win without overpaying in free agency.

The Cardinals don't have to copy the Brewers, but it's just proof that there are other ways of producing a World Series caliber ballclub, and if the Cardinals want to do that, they'll have to go about it differently than the Dodgers do.

It's going to take a couple of years for the Cardinals to actually get back to where they once were and even think about contending for a World Series title. However, Bloom believes there's a way to get there.

It just has to be a different approach than the one the Dodgers take. But fans should be encouraged by Bloom's words and his desire to get St. Louis back to where they used to be.

It will be interesting to see how Bloom navigates the rebuild and what will ultimately happen with the Cardinals in the next few years.

