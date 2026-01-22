Cardinals Linked to Phillies $6 Million Gold Glover After Career Year

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a huge rebuild this winter and they're not trying to hide their intentions. The Cardinals are bringing in prospect talent by trading away their top stars. As a result, they're saving quite a bit of money, but the product on the field is bound to be much worse this season than in years past.

They could be looking to trade JoJo Romero, Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, Lars Nootbaar, or anybody that could land them a big return in a trade over the coming weeks. As a result, the team is bound to look much different by opening day.

But there's still a chance the Cardinals look to add to their big league roster this winter. Last offseason, they signed Phil Maton and flipped him for a solid prospect return at the trade deadline. This offseason, they could look to take an even bigger swing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

MLB's Mark Feinsand recently linked the Cardinals to a reunion with Philadelphia Phillies free agent outfielder Harrison Bader.

Harrison Bader could be a free agent target for Cardinals

Sep 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader (2) and second base Bryson Stott (5) high five after a victory against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Bader is the best outfielder left on the market, and a number of teams including the Mets, Diamondbacks and Cardinals need more help in that area," Feinsand wrote. "A reunion with the Phillies can’t be ruled out, though that seems like a long shot at this point."

Bader was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft and spent the first six years of his big league career in St. Louis. He put together some good seasons with the Cardinals, but fell off once he left St. Louis.

Last year with Philadelphia, Bader put together a career year and posted the second-best single season WAR of his nine-year career.

The Cardinals could reunite with him on a two- or three-year deal. If he puts up another 3.9 WAR season, the Cardinals could trade him for a haul at the trade deadline just as easily as they signed him. But if he helps the team win games, he could be a piece of the future in St. Louis.

More MLB: Cardinals Trade Speculation Gaining Steam; 6-Year Veteran May Be Dealt