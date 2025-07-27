Cardinals Predicted Shake Up Roster, Dump 9-Year MLB Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals have more talent than many gave them credit for entering the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Despite this fact, the second half of the season had been full of inconsistency. That doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been bright spots though. For example, last-second pickup Phil Mayon has been lights-out with a 2.35 ERA in 40 appearances. He didn't sign with the Cardinals until March 13th, but was ready to go to kick off the 2025 season and has been consistent for St. Louis.
Despite this, there have been rumors that he could be traded in the coming days. The Athletic's Katie Woo even predicted that Maton will be one guy who will no longer be with St. Louis on August 1st.
"Maton is a textbook deadline acquisition," Woo said. "He’s a two-month rental with a veteran pedigree and ample postseason experience, all things contending teams covet this time of year. Maton has thrived as the Cardinals’ set-up man, posting a 2.48 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 38 appearances. He’s also pitched in four consecutive postseasons, dating to 2021. He’ll bring in considerable value in a return for St. Louis, even as a rental, as all signs point to the Cardinals opting for a soft sell at the deadline."
The Cardinals made a great move bringing Maton to town. He has filled a set-up role for St. Louis but now it seems like his next job will be helping to bring prospects back to town.
