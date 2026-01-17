Ex-Cardinals All-Star Floats Dodgers Postseason Hero As Potential Target

The St. Louis Cardinals may be rebuilding and looking to trade certain players, but they could also still find ways to improve their team. Despite moving Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, they signed pitchers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek.

And there's no reason for them to be done yet. They still have items to check off their to-do list, such as adding a right-handed bat with some defensive versatility.

On the podcast "Cardinal Territory," former World Series champion Lance Lynn weighed in on who the Cardinals could target to fill that need, and he floated the idea of them going for one of his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates: Enrique Hernandez.

Hernandez Checks Several Boxes For Cards

Oct 23, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kike Hernandez (8) takes batting practice during World Series team workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"He's a guy who's very similar to [Isaiah Kiner-Falefa] with his experience and this and that, but he also plays every position possible on the field," Lynn said. "I think when you're looking at the roster construction, if [JJ Wetherholt] breaks camp, then [Brendan Donovan] is probably in left because JJ's best position is at second base, so we need a right-handed hitting guy that can maybe play center field, and he also plays some second when we have a tough lefty on the mound."

Hernandez is quite similar to Donovan in terms of his defensive versatility, but what makes him stand out is that he is a right-handed hitter, and he does have some power in his bat. The three-time World Series champion hit 10 home runs in 2025 as a part-time player. He also had a 20-homer season with the Boston Red Sox back in 2021.

His .203 average from last year leaves a lot to be desired, but he wouldn't be an everyday player with the Cardinals and would have limited opportunities. He could be a solid option against left-handed pitchers, as Lynn proposed.

The Cardinals do have holes on their roster that they need to fill, and Hernandez would check a lot of boxes for a team that is rebuilding and looking to balance out its roster.

He also could be a trade candidate at the deadline, assuming the Cardinals are out of postseason contention and selling. We'll see what Chaim Bloom is thinking, but Hernandez is someone he's familiar with thanks to his time in Boston.

