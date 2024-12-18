Cardinals Predicted To Ditch 8-Time All-Star In Trade With Astros
The trade chatter around the St. Louis Cardinals will slow down at some point.
With each passing day, there is more and more speculation and rumors about the Cardinals. Most of them at this point have centered around the future of third baseman Nolan Arenado. The eight-time All-Star is out there on the trade market.
Where will he go, though? It's anyone's guess at this point. A handful of contenders have been tied to him, including the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees, among others. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley made a list of predictions for the top remaining available players and predicted Arenado will get dealt to the Astros.
"Nolan Arenado has three years and $74 million left on his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is nowhere near reaching free agency, in other words," Buckley said. "He could, however, impact the free agent market, as St. Louis has been shopping him around. Making him even more significant for this free agency is that the Houston Astros have emerged as a 'serious suitor' for him, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome...
"It's possible the Astros are doing their due diligence in case (Alex Bregman) moves on, but between this interest and the recent arrival of Isaac Paredes, it sure feels like Bregman's time in Houston is finished. Prediction: Astros replace Bregman with Nolan Arenado, who waives his no-trade clause to get to Houston."
This prediction seems to have some legs. The Athletic's Katie Woo also suggested that the Astros are "serious contenders" for Arenado.
"The Houston Astros are serious contenders for Arenado," Woo said. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are not."
If the Astros want to replace Bregman, Arenado could be a cheaper, shorter-term option without sacrificing much production. It makes sense, but this is all hypothetical until the Cardinals actually make a move.
