Cardinals Predicted To Use Breakout Star As 'Trade Bait'
The St. Louis Cardinals may end up with a log jam in their infield in the near future. There's a lot of talent in St. Louis and coming up the farm system, but only four positions around the infield.
With Masyn Winn and Willson Contreras likely holding down shortstop and first base, respectively, that only leaves second base and third base open for the future. And the Cardinals have more than just two talented infielders.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently suggested the Cardinals could use Brendan Donovan as "trade bait" with JJ Wetherholt knocking on the door of a promotion to the big leagues.
"Donovan may be the Cardinals most attractive trade asset. His contract is affordable, and he's still in his arbitration years," Powell wrote. "He's making less than $3 million this season, and is hitting .328 with a 2.00 WAR. Donovan can also play several positions, including second base, third base and left field. He'd be an expensive, yet worthwhile addition for any true contender.
"What makes Donovan expendable is the emergence of Double-A infielder JJ Wetherholt, who is just 22 years old and slashing .284 with an .828 OPS. While power is not his strong suit, Wetherhold can play multiple positions on the infield (much like Donovan) and is a former first-round selection. He's knocking on the door for promotion."
Wetherholt will likely be ready for a big league promotion by next season. There's a chance he makes a miraculous run to the big leagues this season, but it's not too likely, especially with prospect Thomas Saggese ahead of him, too.
Most Cardinals fans would likely rather see Donovan extended past his arbitration years rather than traded, but if the team fully believes in Wetherholt as the future, capitalizing on Donovan's value during a breakout season could make sense.
The Cardinals would net a lot in a potential Donovan trade. It's something to think about as the trade deadline gets closer.
