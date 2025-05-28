Rangers-Cardinals Linked In Trade Buzz For Star Closer
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge decision to make with closer Ryan Helsley this trade deadline season.
St. Louis is contending this year, so trading the star flame thrower might not make sense, but Redbird Rants' Josh Jacobs recently suggested the Cardinals could trade Helsley to the Texas Rangers in a move that would upgrade St. Louis' big-league roster.
"If you look around baseball, there are already multiple teams in desperate need of bullpen upgrades, and that list will likely grow as the trade deadline approaches," Jacobs wrote. "The Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers, and Cubs are the most obvious examples right now, and at least three of those teams seem like they'd have interest in Helsley.
"It may seem odd to suggest trading Helsley in order to add to the Cardinals' roster, but there are multiple ways doing so could help them upgrade the big league roster."
It's hard to imagine the Cardinals cutting ties with Helsley and getting better right now. The righty is an elite closer with velocity that's nearly impossible to find.
But trading him could still be the right move, the Cardinals would just need to be okay with planning for the future rather than just this season.
In a deal with the Rangers, St. Louis could target somebody like Kumar Rocker or Alejandro Rosario as the headliner in a deal for Helsley. This could work out well for both sides as the Rangers could use Helsley for a postseason push this season while also looking to re-sign him in the offseason. The Cardinals would land a huge prospect haul to improve their team for the future.
