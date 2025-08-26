Cardinals Release Longtime RHP; Announce 8 Roster Moves

Inside The Cardinals

The Cardinals made eight minor league announcements on Tuesday...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals announced a flurry of moves down in the minors on Tuesday.

St. Louis took to social media to announce eight total moves headlined by the promotion of No. 16 prospect Chen-Wei Lin to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. Along with all of the moves, the Cardinals also announced the release of right-handed pitcher Leonardo Taveras after roughly eight years in the Caridnals' organization.

"RHP Chen-Wei Lin has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield (AA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Brandt Thompson (AA) will begin a rehab assignment with Peoria. RHP Tanner Franklin and C Sammy Hernandez have been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria. 1B/C Josh Kross (A+) has been placed on the 7-day IL. C Alex Birge, RHP Alex Breckheimer, and RHP Bruno Lopez have been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach.

Cardinals announce minor league transactions

St. Louis Cardinals logo
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"INF Jonathan Mejia (A) has been placed on the Development List. RHP Giovanni Vargas has been transferred from Palm Beach to the FCL. RHP Leonardo Taveras (AA) has been given his unconditional release."

Taveras was the lone cut from Tuesday's announced moves. He began his professional career way back in 2017 in the Dominican Summer League with the Cardinals. He has been working his way up through the Cardinals' farm system ever since and made it as high as Triple-A, but couldn't get over the hump to the big leauges. This season, he has a 6.02 ERA in 28 appeances total across Triple-A and Double-A.

Wei Lin is the big name going up. He was great in 2024 with the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. He had a 2.79 ERA in 22 starts. This year, he has only made 13 starts across Class-A and High-A and has a 4.65 ERA to show for it.

Tanner Franklin is another guy to watch. He was a second-round pick in 2025 by the Cardinals and now will make the jump to the High-A Peoria Chiefs. It was a busy day down in the minors for St. Louis, for sure.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

