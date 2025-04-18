Cardinals Look Like Geniuses Thanks To Red-Hot Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals had a long offseason.
There weren't a lot of moves made -- or pretty much any at all. The front office and team overall had to take hits left and right, but now are looking pretty smart. The Cardinals' starting rotation is the hottest in baseball right now and the offense has been better than at this point last year.
The Cardinals didn't make many moves, but one move they made already looks phenomenal. The Cardinals signed veteran reliever Phil Maton just a couple of weeks before Opening Day and although he didn't have a full buildup, he's been arguably the best reliever in baseball.
Maton has appeared in 10 games and hasn't allowed a run yet in 9 1/3 innings pitched. Maton was linked to the Cardinals all offseason, but St. Louis didn't sign him until mid-March. Having a bullpen weapon like he has been can take a team to a significantly higher level. He has tallied 11 strikeouts, hasn't walked a batter yet, and only has allowed four base hits. That's pretty nuts. To make matters even better, the Cardinals somehow landed this guy on just a $2 million deal.
The Cardinals took a lot of flak throughout the offseason. The front office should get some flowers for this move. There surely is other things that could've been done, but this move at the very least was one of the best overall ahead of the 2025 season.
