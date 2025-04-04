Cardinals Slugger Gives Important Injury Update After Scare
The St. Louis Cardinals had a slight scare on Friday.
St. Louis announced on Friday that young slugger Nolan Gorman was placed on the 10-day Injured List due to a right hamstring strain and brought up prospect Thomas Saggese.
"(Infielder) Nolan Gorman has been placed on the 10-day IL (right hamstring strain), retroactive to April 2," the team announced. "INF Thomas Saggese has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)."
Gorman has appeared in just two games so far but has looked good in that small sample size. He's already collected one home run, one double, one RBI, and four base hits. Now, the team will be without his services for a short time. While this is the case, he made it sound like this is a short-term thing and called the injury "super mild," as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals 2B Nolan Gorman classified his hamstring injury as 'super mild.' He is on the six-game, seven-day trip with the team to keep working on strengthening/rehabilitating his right leg," Denton shared. "He said he doesn’t anticipate needing a Minor League rehab assignment before returning."
It's unfortunate that he will have to miss any time at all, but it's positive that he said the ailment is mild and he doesn't think he'll need a minor league stint. If this is the case, maybe we'll end up seeing him back right when he's eligible. More news will trickle out over the next few days.
