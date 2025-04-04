Cardinals Polarizing Decision With Legend Already Being Justified
The St. Louis Cardinals were fortunate to have Paul Goldschmidt as the team's first baseman over the last six years.
While this is the case, they opted to move on from him when he hit free agency this past offseason. He landed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees. He's been solid to kick off the young season.
While this is the case, the Cardinals already look like they made the right decision thanks in large part to 24-year-old catcher Iván Herrera.
The Cardinals moving on from Goldschmidt opened first base for Willson Contreras which then opened up the everyday catcher role for Herrera. He has appeared in five games so far for the Cardinals and has been phenomenal. He's slashing .467/.529/1.200 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and two doubles.
This guy can really hit. Contreras has gotten off to a really slow start, but finally got in the hit column on Wednesday in the team's big win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Cardinals' offense wasn't as good as the team likely hoped it would be in 2024. Having Herrera in the lineup every day will certainly help and Contreras' bat will eventually heat up.
It was sad to see Goldschmidt go this offseason but the team's offense already seems like it could end up being in a better place. The Cardinals finished above .500 last year. Could they be in the mix for a playoff spot this year?
