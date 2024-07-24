Cardinals Suggested As Possible Option To Land Underrated Former All-Star
It wouldn't be shocking to see the St. Louis Cardinals make a move in the very near future.
St. Louis has less than a week to decide how it will handle the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The deadline is scheduled to pass on July 30th and St. Louis will be actively looking for ways to bolster the back of the rotation to help take the club to another level down the stretch.
The Cardinals have proved that they can find ways to rack up wins and have been resilient all season to this point. St. Louis is in a good spot and adding a starter to help shore up the rotation is all they need to do. One player who was suggested as an option is Miami Marlins veteran lefty Trevor Rogers by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"Now three years removed from his sparkling rookie season, Trevor Rogers' upside is no longer as tantalizing as it once was," Gleeman and Britton said. "Even this year's mediocre results have come with another dip in strikeout rate to below the league average. But, a team can still dream on his combination of a competent floor with additional years of control in his late 20s. Potential landing spots: Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, and St. Louis Cardinals."
Rogers was an All-Star in 2021 with an impressive 2.64 ERA in 25 starts. He hasn't been able to perform at that level since, but he still could be a solid No. 4 or No. 5 option for the Cardinals with upside at just 26 years old.
