Cardinals Surprising Trade Proposal Would Send Breakout Star Away
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't make the playoffs in 2024, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't some bright spots for the club.
St. Louis ended up finishing above .500 and there were some players who had very solid seasons. One player who performed above expectations was catcher Iván Herrera. He appeared in 72 games with the Cardinals and showed that he is a very capable big-league hitter.
Herrera slashed .301/.372/.428 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Some said during the season that he should've had more of an opportunity. Star catcher Willson Contreras dealt with some injuries and Herrera showed that he could help offensively, although his defense needs some work.
Now, there is a real question about what the team will do with the catcher position this winter. Will Contreras get traded? Could there be another move? FanSided's Thomas Gauvain urged the team to consider "selling high" on Herrera in a possible surprise trade.
"Herrera had a fantastic sophomore season last year," Gauvain said. "For a time, he was the team's primary catcher due to injuries to Willson Contreras. He slashed .301/372/.428 for a 124 OPS+ in 259 plate appearances. He hit only five home runs, but he was also able to log 12 doubles and a triple. For a time, Ivan Herrera was the Cardinals' best player offensively. For as much flak as he gets for his defense, it's a bit over-criticized...
"If the Cardinals intend on keeping Willson Contreras and Pedro Pages as his backup, dealing Ivan Herrera after the season he just had would be wise...Herrera isn't a free agent until 2030. His team control paired with his plus offense from behind the plate make him a wonderful trade candidate. If the Cardinals are looking to deal from depth while acquiring necessary pieces for the future, Ivan Herrera fits the bill."
A move like this would be surprising but shouldn't be ruled out. Anything could happen with St. Louis this winter.
