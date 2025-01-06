Ex-Cardinals All-Star Projected To Sign With NL Central Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet this offseason, with no major moves being made that would have a significant impact on the roster for 2025. This year, they are looking to shed payroll and give more chances to their younger players.
A late offseason addition is always possible, but there hasn't any indication that anything is close. Meanwhile, the market continues to move.
Former Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is currently a free agent after a strong season with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. When projecting each Major League team's Opening Day lineup for 2025, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had DeJong landing with the Milwaukee Brewers.
"The Brewers still have a glaring hole at third base, with Oliver Dunn as the leading in-house candidate after he hit .221/.282/.316 in 104 plate appearances last season. They could experiment with Sal Frelick at the hot corner again this spring, but veteran Paul DeJong represents a low-cost upgrade who can provide some pop and steady defense.
DeJong hit only .227 with the White Sox and Royals last season, but his power numbers went up drastically, as he popped 24 home runs after a few down seasons to conclude his Cardinals tenure.
The 31-year-old came up to the big leagues with St. Louis in 2017 and homered in his first at-bat. He was an All-Star in 2019 and was the team until the trade deadline in 2023 when he was flipped to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Brewers need a bat and could benefit from his veteran presence.
