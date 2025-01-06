Inside The Cardinals

Braves Projected To Sign 29-Year-Old Ex-Cardinals Star

Where will the former Cardinals starter sign this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 6, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves postseason hat on the bench during a workout before the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves postseason hat on the bench during a workout before the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

One prominent former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is one of the best remaining free agents on the open market.

Former Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty somehow is still out there on the open market and there hasn't even been much chatter about him recently. Major League Baseball free agency has completely stalled and there haven't really been any major moves recently.

Flaherty is the best pitcher still available -- aside from 23-year-old phenom Rōki Sasaki -- but it's unclear where he will go. Any team near contention looking for some pitching help could use him. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that the Atlanta Braves will end up signing him.

"He’s the best starting pitcher left on the market, apart from Sasaki, and a potential difference-maker for a contending team," Bowden said. "But Flaherty’s medical reports are going to determine whether he gets a long-term contract or has to take a similar deal to that of Walker Buehler, who signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Red Sox.

"I haven’t heard about Flaherty being connected much with the Braves, but I think that would be an ideal match for him. They lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency. Spencer Strider, who is recovering from internal-brace elbow surgery, won’t be ready for Opening Day. They have a lot of strong young arms for the back of their rotation but could really use another veteran...Prediction: Braves."

Flaherty started Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers and played a big role for them on the way to the World Series. It's surprising that he still is available but maybe he will land his next opportunity soon.

More MLB: Cardinals 8-Time All-Star Won't Block Trade To Red Sox, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News