Braves Projected To Sign 29-Year-Old Ex-Cardinals Star
One prominent former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is one of the best remaining free agents on the open market.
Former Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty somehow is still out there on the open market and there hasn't even been much chatter about him recently. Major League Baseball free agency has completely stalled and there haven't really been any major moves recently.
Flaherty is the best pitcher still available -- aside from 23-year-old phenom Rōki Sasaki -- but it's unclear where he will go. Any team near contention looking for some pitching help could use him. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that the Atlanta Braves will end up signing him.
"He’s the best starting pitcher left on the market, apart from Sasaki, and a potential difference-maker for a contending team," Bowden said. "But Flaherty’s medical reports are going to determine whether he gets a long-term contract or has to take a similar deal to that of Walker Buehler, who signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Red Sox.
"I haven’t heard about Flaherty being connected much with the Braves, but I think that would be an ideal match for him. They lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency. Spencer Strider, who is recovering from internal-brace elbow surgery, won’t be ready for Opening Day. They have a lot of strong young arms for the back of their rotation but could really use another veteran...Prediction: Braves."
Flaherty started Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers and played a big role for them on the way to the World Series. It's surprising that he still is available but maybe he will land his next opportunity soon.
