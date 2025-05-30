MLB Writer Praises Cardinals Offense Amid Hot May
The St. Louis Cardinals are on a roll as the month of May draws to a close. They were 14-19 after a loss to the New York Mets on May 2 and are now 32-24 and in sole possession of the third National League Wild Card spot.
They are also only three games back of first place in the NL Central. At the moment, everything appears to be clicking for the Birds. Even the pitching, which had question marks, has performed well.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently listed a few reasons why he believes St. Louis could be legitimate, and he praised their offense for their hot month of May., even with Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman slumping.
"They’re seventh in runs scored, seventh in OPS and second in batting average. That’s partly because of an All-Star season from Donovan, a power surge from Herrera upon his return from injury and improvements from Scott, Winn and a healthy Nootbaar. And the even better news: Walker and Gorman are slowly starting to come along. Walker had a huge hit to win a game against the Royals, and both of them tripled in succession on Tuesday against the Orioles. If the Cardinals can get those two going, look out," Leitch wrote.
St. Louis struggled offensively in 2024, and that is ultimately what killed their postseason chances. This year, it's a much different story. The offense is coming up in the clutch and getting timely hits.
We'll see if they can keep it up, but this current stretch is promising.
More MLB: Cardinals ‘No. 1 Obstacle’ Identified Despite Red-Hot Streak