Cardinals In Play For 30-Year-Old Righty, 9-Year MLB Veteran

The St. Louis Cardinals made the right moves trading Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras away, but now need to add another right-handed bat before the 2026 season gets here.

Right now, the Cardinals are loaded with left-handed bats and minimal righties. Iván Herrera, Masyn Winn, and Jordan Walker are three right-handed bats expected to start. The club also has Thomas Saggese and Pedro Pagés, who will likely get playing time in some capacity.

The club will need to find a way to balance the lineup a bit more and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Cardinals are among the teams that have shown "significant interest" in slugger Miguel Andújar.

The Cardinals should be all over Miguel Andújar

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar (38) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Miguel Andújar, off big 2025 season (.318 BA, .822 OPS), is drawing significant interest. Rangers, Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, A’s, among many in play," Heyman wrote.

If the Cardinals could get a deal over the finish line, this would be the exact type of move the organization should make. Andújar played in 94 games in 2025 and slashed .318/.352/.470 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs with the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. Andújar thrived with the Athletics and then they were able to trade him for 23-year-old pitching prospect Kenya Huggins, who had a 3.81 ERA in 24 total appearances in the minors in 2025, including 21 starts.

Andújar is just 30 years old and the 2025 season wasn't a one-off. He has a career .282 batting average in 467 games played. In 2025, he saw time at first base, third base, left field, and right field. The Cardinals specifically could use a boost in the outfield right now, but the fact that Andújar can play at the corner infield spots doesn't hurt either. St. Louis traded Arenado, so third base is open. Also, the club traded Contreras and Alec Burleson is expected to fill in. Having a guy who can play both spots, both corner outfield spots, and provide right-handed pop would be huge for the team.

