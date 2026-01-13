Where Things Stand With Cardinals, Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason. After signing a few free agents and making two trades with the Boston Red Sox, they were finally able to find a fit for Nolan Arenado.

On Tuesday, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Jack Martinez. Now, the Cardinals have two other major trade chips: Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero.

A lot of teams have interest in Donovan, and he could bring back a good haul for the Cardinals, but there is a world where the Cardinals could keep Donovan for 2026. However, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat reports that this is not what the Cardinals are planning.

Where Things Stand

“The Cardinals would still greatly prefer to trade Brendan Donovan than to hold on to him into the season. With two years of team control remaining, any team acquiring Donovan will want to get the maximum benefit from his presence, much of which comes from his ability to patch holes as they develop throughout the regular season,” Jones wrote.

The Cardinals have cleared a spot for top prospect JJ Wetherholt at third base. However, they could clear a spot at second base for somebody like Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman if Donovan is traded.

Jeff Passan reported earlier on Tuesday that the San Francisco Giants were making a big push for Donovan, and they have been one of the top suitors for him in the last month. The Giants have some Major League ready pitching prospects in their system that the Cardinals might be interested in.

Chaim Bloom has made adding pitching to the roster a priority, and if the Cardinals can land that in a trade for Donovan, they should be in much better shape for the future.

The 28-year-old was the Cardinals’ only All-Star in 2025, but that should ultimately drive his price up and create more competition for interested teams. The fact that the Cardinals prefer to trade him certainly shows a lot about what they’re currently thinking with their rebuild.

It’s going to take a little time, possibly a few years before they are back in postseason contention, but now is the best time to capitalize on Donovan’s value while it’s at an all-time high.

