Nolan Arenado’s Cardinals Future In Doubt Thanks To Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals may have a suitor for third baseman Nolan Areando after all.
Arenado was in trade rumors all offseason but there hasn't been much noise recently. But, with the trade deadline set to pass on Thursday night, things are starting to heat up. The thing that is the most interesting is the fact that the rumors are most tied to the Houston Astros who Arenado turned down a deal to during the offseason.
Arenado used his no-trade clause to stay in St. Louis, but rumors are heating up and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that Houston is considering pursuing Arenado and that he is more likely to waive the no-trade clause now.
"The Houston Astros, fearing that power-hitting third baseman Isaac Paredes will miss the remainder of the season with his strained hamstring, are interested in bringing in one of their jilted lovers to replace him," Nightengale said. "The Astros, a high-ranking executive told USA TODAY Sports, are exploring the possibility of acquiring Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa or St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, while also remaining engaged with the Arizona Diamondbacks for All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity since trade talks are ongoing...
"Arenado, 34, was on the verge of being traded to the Astros last December, but he exercised his no-trade rights and rejected it. Arenado wanted to play for a contender, telling the Cardinals he would accept a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. He considered also waiving his rights for the Astros, but once they traded All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, while also replacing popular All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, he declined. Simply, he didn’t believe the Astros would be a contender. He also rejected the Los Angeles Angels’ overtures...
"Now that the Astros are sitting in first place in the AL West with a 61-47 record, and the Cardinals (55-54) plan to rebuild and trade veterans at the deadline, Arenado likely would now waive his no-trade clause. He still is under contract through 2027, and is owed $56 million."
That's certainly interesting. There's just over 24 hours left until the deadline. Will Arenado stay or go?
