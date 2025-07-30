Cardinals-Blue Jays In 'Advanced' Blockbuster Trade Talks: Report
It certainly sounds like a deal or two are on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Last year, the Cardinals went out and acquired more depth, but that isn't going to be the case this summer. Rumors have swirled over the last few weeks about the Cardinals trading pieces away, especially Ryan Helsley. Talks have continued and MLB.com's John Denton reported on Wednesday that the talks are "advanced" and have gotten to the point Toronto has spoken to Helsley's camp about sharing the team's closer role.
"Could Helsley be in Toronto, where the Blue Jays have reached out to the Cardinals about Phil Maton, Steven Matz, JoJo Romero, Helsley, Bruce Sutter and Lee Smith? OK, I just threw those last two Hall of Famers in because they -- along with Helsley -- are the only closers to earn multiple All-Star selections while pitching in a Cardinals uniform," Denton said. "Trade talks with the Jays are so advanced that they have already discussed with Helsley’s camp a plan of having Jeff Hoffman and Helsley share the closer role, per a source.
"Toronto did land Seranthony Domínguez from the Orioles on Tuesday, but he is likely just the appetizer with Helsley being the main course for a relief-starved team."
Helsley has a 3.00 ERA and 21 saves so far this season for St. Louis in 36 appearances. On top of this, he has a 41-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 innings pitched.
