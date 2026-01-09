Cardinals Get Nolan Arenado Trade Update As Rumors Swirl
In this story:
The Nolan Arenado market hasn't quite moved how the St. Louis Cardinals likely would've hoped so far this offseason.
In a perfect world, the Cardinals likely would've gotten a deal done the second teams were eligible to do so. Both the Cardinals and Arenado have been open about how a deal makes sense for both parties. But that is only possible if there's a market.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
On Thursday, MLB.com's John Denton noted that he is currently viewed as a "fallback" option for teams interested in Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez. Denton also noted that a deal "might not materialize" until Spring Training.
Will the Cardinals get a deal done with Nolan Arenado this winter?
"The 10-time Gold Glove winner (2013-22) simply doesn’t have teams clamoring for him after he has struggled at the plate for much of the past three seasons," Some of the hesitancy also could be because Arenado -- who possesses a full no-trade clause in his contract -- is owed $41 million ($5 million to be covered by the Rockies). Among the teams that have shown interest in dealing for Arenado, most consider him a fallback plan if they miss on free agents Alex Bregman or Eugenio Suárez.
"Arenado has even floated the idea of playing first base by recently posting a picture of his third-base glove and a first-base mitt on his Instagram story. A source, who praised Arenado’s professionalism in 2025 when the Cards were unable to find another landing spot, said a deal for the third baseman might not materialize until Spring Training, when teams start losing players to injuries. The same source told MLB.com that fans should brace themselves for what St. Louis might get in return for a player with 353 career home runs.
"'The two deals we did earlier in the offseason (with Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras), the return isn’t going to look like that at all,' the source told Denton. 'The market just isn’t there.'"
Arenado is one of the best third basemen in MLB history. There's no denying that. It's unfortunate how the market has developed for him and the organization over the last year. Rumors, rumors, and more rumors but no deal in sight.
More MLB: Cardinals Lefty 'Likely' Pitched Final Game For St. Louis
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu