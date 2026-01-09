Cardinals Get Nolan Arenado Trade Update As Rumors Swirl

The Nolan Arenado market hasn't quite moved how the St. Louis Cardinals likely would've hoped so far this offseason.

In a perfect world, the Cardinals likely would've gotten a deal done the second teams were eligible to do so. Both the Cardinals and Arenado have been open about how a deal makes sense for both parties. But that is only possible if there's a market.

On Thursday, MLB.com's John Denton noted that he is currently viewed as a "fallback" option for teams interested in Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez. Denton also noted that a deal "might not materialize" until Spring Training.

Jun 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"The 10-time Gold Glove winner (2013-22) simply doesn’t have teams clamoring for him after he has struggled at the plate for much of the past three seasons," Some of the hesitancy also could be because Arenado -- who possesses a full no-trade clause in his contract -- is owed $41 million ($5 million to be covered by the Rockies). Among the teams that have shown interest in dealing for Arenado, most consider him a fallback plan if they miss on free agents Alex Bregman or Eugenio Suárez.

"Arenado has even floated the idea of playing first base by recently posting a picture of his third-base glove and a first-base mitt on his Instagram story. A source, who praised Arenado’s professionalism in 2025 when the Cards were unable to find another landing spot, said a deal for the third baseman might not materialize until Spring Training, when teams start losing players to injuries. The same source told MLB.com that fans should brace themselves for what St. Louis might get in return for a player with 353 career home runs.

"'The two deals we did earlier in the offseason (with Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras), the return isn’t going to look like that at all,' the source told Denton. 'The market just isn’t there.'"

Arenado is one of the best third basemen in MLB history. There's no denying that. It's unfortunate how the market has developed for him and the organization over the last year. Rumors, rumors, and more rumors but no deal in sight.

