Why Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Turned Down Blockbuster Astros Deal

When will the Cardinals end up dealing away the superstar slugger?

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to trade away one of their biggest stars and seemingly came close on Wednesday.

After much chatter and speculation, the Cardinals and Houston Astros reached a point in trade talks where they went to St. Louis star third baseman Nolan Arenado to see if he would approve a trade to Houston. Clearly, at that point, the two sides were very far along in trade talks.

While this is the case, Arenado ultimately decided to invoke his no-trade clause and deny the trade to Houston. The Athletic's Katie Woo and Chandler Rome reported the reasons for this are uncertainty about Alex Bregman's future as well as the recent Astros trade in which they sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

"Uncertainty surrounding Bregman — coupled with the club’s trade of Tucker — gave Arenado at least some pause about the Astros’ long-term outlook, according to one source," Woo and Rome said.

He also didn't want to make a decision with a lot of the offseason still left, per Woo and Rome.

"Instead, according to multiple league sources, Arenado declined to waive his no-trade clause, preferring not to make a decision this early in the offseason," Woo and Rome said.

It's not too shocking of a decision. Houston does seem like a team also in transition after trading its best player away to the Cubs. Arenado would be a good replacement for Bregman, but how will the Astros be in 2025 overall?

