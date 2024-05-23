Cardinals Hot-Hitting Prospect Could Be Ready To Make MLB Debut Soon
The St. Louis Cardinals offense is finally showing signs of life after taking down the Boston Red Sox and sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in back-to-back series this past week.
It's great to see critical sluggers like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman produce quality at-bats, which in turn have catapulted St. Louis up to third place in the National League Central.
To add to the great news about the organization's offense, there's a young prospect who's having the best season of his career and could be next in line to help out the Cardinals lineup.
César Prieto -- the Cardinals' No. 18 prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- is putting up numbers that can't be ignored.
Prieto is batting .333 with 19 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 27 RBIs and a .911 OPS in 41 games played for Triple-A Memphis.
The 25-year-old was traded from the Baltimore Orioles last season -- along with pitchers Drew Rom and Zack Showalter -- in a deal for former Cardinals fan favorite Jack Flaherty -- who St. Louis could reunite with this summer.
The young second baseman was promoted to Triple-A in Baltimore's farm system in 2023, where he logged a .317/.365/.471 slash line with 11 extra-base hits and 20 RBIs in 27 games before being traded to play for Triple-A Memphis -- continuing with similar consistency on offense.
With St. Louis' lineup struggling to score runs this season, it might not be a bad idea to give Prieto the call-up to see what he can do -- although it's likely he would only be a backup option if a player were to get injured or needed an off day.
Hopefully, the Cardinals won't need to promote Prieto to the big leagues anytime soon, given the offense's recent success but at least it's good to know they have him if need be.
