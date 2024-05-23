Cardinals High-Leverage Hurler Linked To Yankees In Potential Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have been at the top of the list of teams who could be sellers at this year's trade deadline and other clubs are honing in on what they can poach from their roster.
There already have been many rumors and speculations about who St. Louis would trade if they cannot turn things around before the deadline. It's still too early to tell what direction the Cardinals will take this summer but if nothing changes, they'll be looking to unload some talent.
Of all the names thrown out there, one lesser-mentioned pitcher has been listed as a potential bullpen-bolstering opportunity for the New York Yankees if the Cardinals look to sell come Aug. 1.
Left-handed pitcher JoJo Romero has been listed as an under-the-radar reliever that the Yankees could target from a non-contending team to help improve their bullpen, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Romero has posted a 1-0 record with a 1.42 ERA, 25-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .163 batting average against and a stellar 0.71 WHIP in 25 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 27-year-old is having the best season of his career and will undoubtedly draw interest from playoff-contending teams who need a boost in their pitching arsenal -- especially if the Cardinals are in the position to sell this summer.
St. Louis has Romero under team control through 2026 and could likely get a haul of decent prospects in return for him if they decide to rebuild.
The bullpen led by closer Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge and Romero has been lights out in 2024. Losing Romero would be a massive blow to St. Louis' late-innings game plan.
If the Cardinals can completely turn things around and build on their 8-2 run over their last 10, perhaps we will talk about who St. Louis can buy and not who they could sell.
