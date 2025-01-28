Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Pitching Prospect Signs Minor League Deal With AL East Contender

The former St. Louis hurler is on the move again

Nate Hagerty

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have mistakenly moved on from several former homegrown talents, while others deserved to be dumped.

For instance, outfielder Dylan Carlson, who recently signed with the Baltimore Orioles, hopes to revive his career in 2025 after being traded from St. Louis to the Tampa Bay Rays last summer.

Another former Cardinals prospect floundering in his career is returning to the American League East after posting lackluster stats in St. Louis' farm system.

"Source: Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays," KPRC's Ari Alexander reported Tuesday. "Kloffenstein will get a Spring Training invite."

Kloffenstein debuted this past June with St. Louis against the San Francisco Giants. However, he pitched only one inning and didn't record a single strikeout or walk -- no runs were given up.

The 24-year-old has logged a 24-29 record with a 4.47 ERA, 506-to-237 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.39 WHIP throughout his six-season minor league career, during which he played for the Cardinals and Blue Jays affiliates.

The Texas native was non-tendered by the Cardinals this winter, opening the door for the Blue Jays to give Kloffenstein another shot after Toronto selected him in the 3rd round of the 2018 draft.

The young starting pitcher likely still has a ways to go before he's ready for the show. It'll be interesting to see if Kloffenstein revives his career by returning to Toronto.

Nate Hagerty
