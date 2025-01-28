Cardinals-Yankees Blockbuster Rumors For Nolan Arenado Continue To Swirl
The St. Louis Cardinals planned to significantly reduce payroll this offseason but with superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado still on the roster, doing so might be challenging.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak declared that the club's top priority this winter is to trade Arenado. Unfortunately, finding a suitor for the eight-time All-Star has been easier said than done.
However, the Cardinals and New York Yankees have been connected in trade conversations with insiders around the league. Perhaps it's time for the 27-time World Series champions to make a move.
"Another infielder would be ideal," Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch responded Monday after being asked what New York has left to accomplish this offseason. "And you know, I tell you what, I keep waiting for them to come back around Nolan Arenado because that's somebody that the Cardinals are motivated to move before Opening Day. I know that stalled out a little bit but the Yankees right now have DJ LeMahieu in the infield, so I know a big part of that is moving Marcus Stroman, potentially that contract, that salary, so maybe there's some movement there that happens."
Despite being linked to the Yankees on several occasions, Arenado didn't include them on his list of teams for which he's willing to waive his no-trade clause.
Arenado's top priority is to be shipped to a legitimate contender. Although the Yankees lost superstar Juan Soto to free agency this winter, they should have no issues returning to the postseason in 2025.
Stroman's $18.5 million salary for this season complicates matters. It seems doubtful the Cardinals would eat a portion of the former Chicago Cubs hurler's contract to trade Arenado to New York.
When push comes to shove, Arenado has the final say about whether he stays or goes. Considering how quiet his market has been, it would be shocking to see the 10-time Gold Glove defender reject a trade to the Yankees.
More MLB: Underwhelming Cardinals Youngster Predicted To Belt 30 HRs, 100 RBIs In Single Season