Fallen Ex-Cardinals Star Accepts Major Pay Cut After Signing With AL East Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals have gained a reputation for giving up on homegrown talents before they reach their full potential but it doesn't always work out that way.
For instance, former Cardinals top prospect Jake Woodford has pitched for three different organizations since St. Louis parted ways with him after the 2023 season ended.
Similarly, another former Cardinals player struggling to survive in the league has signed with an American League East contender as he hopes to revive his career.
"The Baltimore Orioles announce the signing of outfielder Dylan Carlson to a one-year, $975,000 contract," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Monday shortly after Baltimore announced the signing. "He earned $2.35 million in arbitration a year ago."
Carlson's salary is more than cut in half from where it was a year ago but after the previous few seasons he has completed at the plate, $975,000 is sufficient.
The former Cardinals first-round draft pick was expected to be a crucial piece to St. Louis' future but he peaked after batting .266 with 53 extra-base hits including 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .780 OPS in 149 games played for the 11-time World Series champions in 2021.
The 26-year-old didn't amount to much after the Cardinals sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2024 trade deadline. It's safe to say Carlson's lack of offensive production rendered him a free agent this winter.
Hopefully, Carlson doesn't make the Cardinals pay for moving on from him, similar to another former St. Louis outfielder after signing with the AL East Boston Red Sox last winter.
