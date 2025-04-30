Chicago Cubs Leadership Has Embraced Need to Re-sign Slugging Superstar
The Chicago Cubs appear determined to end their playoff drought, which extends back to the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
While the starting rotation has taken on some water, the team’s offense has carried it to the top of the National League Central Division after the first month of the season.
The catalyst for that offensive surge has been outfielder Kyle Tucker.
It was a risky move for the Cubs. They dealt three players with futures in Chicago — outfielder Cam Smith, third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski — for Tucker, who was in his final year of team control.
So far, the short-term reward has been worth it. After Tuesday’s 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tucker has slashed .288/.397/.568 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in his first 30 games. As a team, the Cubs have some of the best offensive numbers in baseball.
Tucker is at the center of it, putting together an early campaign for National League MVP. He’s come close to winning the award in the American League.
Tucker is a reliable All-Star with power. He’s also a free agent after the season. His representation is Excel Sports Management.
He’ll get paid, whether it’s on a short-term deal or a long-term deal. The only question is which team will pay up?
In the past couple of seasons when the Cubs have sought long-term deals with players like Tucker, they’ve either struck out or not swung at all. The $177 million, seven-year deal Chicago signed shortstop Dansby Swanson to three years ago seems quaint these days.
If Chicago wants him, they must pay him.
David Kaplan, a long-time writer and media personality in the Chicago area reported that the team is grasping the concept. The host of Kap and JHood on ESPN radio told listeners of his Cubs Rekap Podcast recently that the Cubs want to keep Tucker — no matter the cost.
“I’m hearing that the Cubs have wrapped their brain around, doesn’t mean he’ll (Tucker) accept it, wrapped their brain around ‘whatever it costs we’re paying it’ and they want to keep Tucker,” Kaplan reported.
The obvious question is what will it cost? Tucker is one of the game’s premier hitters. The Cubs took a shot at his former Astros teammate, Alex Bregman, and he commanded $40 million per year in a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Is that the starting point for Tucker? And if so, will the Cubs truly pay it, no matter the cost? Cubs fans can only hope.