Dansby Swanson Makes Funny Admission Regarding Chicago Cubs Budding Star
After an incredible month of baseball for Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Chicago Cubs' breakout star is grabbing the attention of his teammates.
Crow-Armstrong has brought an intense energy to the field with the Cubs, launching the team to overnight success in their latest series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Wednesday night, he hit a three-run homer for Chicago, elevating the team to their series sweep over last year's World Series champions.
His performance has been excellent for the Cubs, and is driving factor in the success they have had as of late.
Chicago's veteran shortstop Dansby Swanson gave his praises to Crow-Armstrong following Wednesday night's win, commenting on the energy that his teammate has brought to the Cubs' organization.
Swanson also extended positive credit to Kyle Tucker, their offseason acquisition.
Swanson reflected on the skill and depth the Cubs have added to their roster and how that has changed things for this franchise in the early going of the campaign.
"We've got a great team, we're having a lot of fun right now," Swanson stated.
Chicago could be onto something momentous, and Crow-Armstrong is at the center of it all.
He is constantly giving an all-around type of performance that is turning him into the star the Cubs believed they would be getting when they landed him as part of the Javier Baez trade a few years ago.
Chicago's manager Craig Counsell summed up Crow-Armstrong's contributions for the night, complimenting all aspects of the star's game.
"It’s what special players are capable of –– impacting all areas of the game. Swinging the bat. Power. Baserunning. Defense. It was a wonderful game and he made his presence felt in a big way, for sure," Counsell said.
Although he tried to deny it, Swanson could not hide the impact that Crow-Armstrong has had on their organization. The rising tar has become a real threat the other clubs in Major League Baseball have to navigate going forward.
Overall, Crow-Armstrong's Wednesday night execution included a pair of stolen bases, three game-changing hits and four RBI.
Defensively, Crow-Armstrong is just as valuable, making incredible plays in center field.
After finishing their series against the Dodgers, the Cubs are in an excellent position for the remainder of their schedule, especially since Crow-Armstrong has ascended and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.