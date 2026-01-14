Complete List Of Every Cubs Transaction Made This Offseason

The Chicago Cubs want to build on last year’s playoff berth, their first since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. And to do so, a great offseason is necessary.

The Cubs started the offseason off slowly, but they’ve picked up steam in recent weeks after addressing needs in the bullpen and re-signing key starters. In the past week, they’ve made one of the biggest trades and one of the biggest free agent signings of the offseason to this point.

Going into the back half of January, here is every move the Cubs have made this offseason. This list is restricted to players that have signed Major League deals with team, or trades that have involved players on the Major League roster, per the Cubs transactions log.

New Position Players

Alex Bregman: The Cubs and the slugger agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal over the weekend. The expectation is that Bregman will play third base. It’s unclear what will happen with Matt Shaw, last year’s starter.

Tyler Austin: The Cubs signed Austin on Dec. 18 to add depth to the 40-man roster. He hasn’t played in the Majors since 2019. The 34-year-old first baseman played for the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars in the NPB for six seasons, where he won a championship, a batting title, and was selected an All-Star twice.

New Pitchers

Edward Cabrera: The Cubs just acquired the right-hander from the Miami Marlins for a package of players that included top prospect Owen Caissie.

Phil Maton: One of three Texas Rangers relievers signed in the offseason, Maton spent the final two months of last season with Texas and signed a two-year deal with Chicago.

Jacob Webb: Like Maton, the right-hander pitched for the Rangers last season as a set-up man and was non-tendered at the November deadline.

Hoby Milner: The left-hander, who pitches from a sidearm delivery, had a great year with Texas last season. The Cubs are familiar with him from his time with Milwaukee.

Hunter Harvey: Another right-hander, he signed with the Cubs on New Year’s Eve. The reliever only pitched in 12 games for Kansas City last season due to injuries.

Pitchers Re-Signed

Shōta Imanaga: The left-handed starter stunned some by taking the Cubs’ qualifying offer of $22 million to return to the franchise instead of testing free agency. The market is making that look like a wise move.

Colin Rea: The Cubs brought him back on a one-year deal, giving the pitching staff a valuable swing starter and reliever. Chicago has an option in 2027.

Caleb Thielbar: The left-handed reliever signed a one-year deal to return to the Cubs after a strong 2025 season. It also comes with a mutual option in 2027.

Position Players Lost

Owen Caissie: The Cubs traded the young star to the Marlins in the Edward Cabrera deal. He made his MLB debut last season and missed part of the stretch run due to a concussion.

Pitchers Lost

Michael Soroka: The Cubs got little out of the trade for the veteran starter, who missed much of the final two months with an injury. He signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brad Keller: The right-handed reliever had a solid market after an above-average 2025 and signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Andrew Kittregde: Acquired in a deadline deal from the Baltimore Orioles in July, the Cubs traded him back to the Orioles this offseason for cash.

Drew Pomeranz: The rock-solid left-hander had a sensational year in relief for the Cubs, and he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Remaining Free Agents

Kyle Tucker: The outfielder remains on the market, with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and New York Mets in pursuit. With Bregman in the fold, the Cubs appear to be out of the hunt.

Justin Turner: The veteran utility player is still on the market looking for a deal. Given the Cubs’ roster, it seems unlikely Turner will return.

Carlos Santana: Signed by Chicago in September as additional slugging depth, the former All-Star added nothing down the stretch and remains unsigned.

Ryan Brasier: The right-handed reliever hit free agency right after the World Series and, as of yet, hasn’t found a Major League deal.

Aaron Civale: The right-hander pitched for three different teams last season, ending the year with the Cubs as a reliever. He’s still on the market.

Taylor Rogers: The left-hander joined the Cubs via trade in July with Pittsburgh and remains unsigned.

Willi Castro: The utility man joined the Cubs at the trade deadline in a deal with the Minnesota Twins. He remains a free agent.

Reese McGuire: Added to the roster in May from the minor leagues, he was non-tendered in November and granted his free agency.

Eli Morgan: The Cubs non-tendered the right-hander in November and he remains unsigned.

