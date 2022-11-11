Cubs Looking for Outside Help at Center Field

There was a brief moment in 2022 when it looked like Christopher Morel may have solidified his position as Chicago Cubs center fielder of the future.

But the 23-year-old never turned things around defensively, and as July turned to August, his bat cooled down as the days heated up. Though Morel could be great utility player someday, his value as a center fielder is naught on a contending team.

And with Brennan Davis plus Alexander Canario coming up through the system, the Cubs had reason for optimism in center as soon as 2023. Those plans were shattered however, when Davis' back injuries continued to flare up, and Canario injured both his ankle and shoulder in the Dominican Winter League.

Hopes were dashed for the Cubs farm to provide the spark in center field this offseason, so now they must search elsewhere. General manager Jed Hoyer has not been coy about his plans.

"We have guys internally that will certainly play out there,” Hoyer said in an Andy Martinez article from Marquee Sports. “But I think the lion’s share might come from external.”

With the recent introduction of Kevin Kiermaier into the market, the Cubs may have their perfect target.

Ideally, the Cubs will sign a center fielder to a one-year deal. With Pete-Crow Armstrong, Davis and Canario coming through the pipeline as center fielders, it's a near guarantee one of them will succeed at the MLB level. The Cubs don't want to be tied down by another lengthy Jason Heyward-type deal.

Thus, their market is somewhat limited.

Kiermaier had his $13 million team option declined by the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll be 33 years old in 2023 and hasn't stayed healthy for a full season since 2015, though he did play most of 2020 and 2019.

Few teams will deign to offer him more than a single season contract, so his market is ideal for the Cubs. His superb defense means he'll have a high-floor even if his hitting doesn't match his early career, and he'll be able to tutor the next generation of Cubs center fielders.

Besides Kiermaier though, the market is thin.

Brandon Nimmo is, of course, an option, but he'll likely want more than a one-year deal, and he may accept the New York Mets' $19.65 million qualifying offer.

Odúbel Herrera and Lorenzo Cain are other options, but Herrera's history of domestic abuse should keep the Cubs well away, and Cain hit for an OPS of just .465 in 2022. At age-37 for 2023, Cain's career might be over.

That leaves Kiermaier as the lone sensible free agent option. Hopefully the Cubs won't find themselves in a bidding war, though perhaps trade may provide Hoyer some respite from a bleak selection of center fielders.

