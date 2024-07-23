Chicago Cubs Reliever Named 'Buy-Low' Trade Candidate
The Chicago Cubs have officially decided not to be buyers at the trade deadline unless they go on a big winning streak over the next week, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
After speculation about what the team was going to do over the past few months, Jed Hoyer made it official on Monday. The decision doesn't come as a surprise, but it's still a disappointment after the Cubs had hopes of being an above-average team and one that could win the National League Central.
Instead, Hoyer is likely on the hot seat, and if he doesn't hit this deadline out of the park with players he does trade, it's only going to get worse. Frankly, what he's done dating back to the offseason hasn't been great, as there was a clear need for more talent on the roster then.
Many believed they had a chance in the Central because of how bad the division typically is, but this team was never one that was going to win a World Series.
With the trade deadline approaching, there should be players moved who don't fit the timeline. There isn't necessarily a player on the roster who can't get traded if the right package comes back.
One of those players is Hector Neris, a veteran relief pitcher who could be sought after on the trade market by contending teams. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report wrote about 10 "buy-low" trade candidates, including Neris.
"Héctor Neris is miscast as a closer for the Cubs, a role he's been forced into out of Craig Counsell's bullpen by default. However, he's a workhorse who is postseason tested, so a contender looking for a seventh-inning reliever will be intrigued by him.
"Amazingly, Neris leads all of baseball in appearances since the start of the 2016 season at 548. The next closest is Kenley Jansen at 511. He also was a key part of Dusty Baker's bullpen with the Houston Astros when they won the 2022 World Series."
When Chicago landed Neris in free agency, it was viewed as one of the best moves of the winter. Neris was once one of the better relief pitchers in baseball, posting a 1.71 ERA and 1.05 ERA just a year ago.
However, he hasn't been as good this season, owning a 3.74 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 33 2/3 innings pitched. He hits free agency in 2025, so the return likely won't be too much, but something is better than nothing for Hoyer and the Cubs.